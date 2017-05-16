GALLERY: Ranger girls finish 2nd at True Team sectionals

< > BJO'N

Photos by Brad O’Neil and Rachel Brisbois. Right-click for full-sized image.

The Forest Lake girls track and field team finished second of nine at the Section 5AAA True Team Championships at White Bear Lake on May 10.

The Rangers ended their night with 889.5 points, just shy of White Bear Lake (917) and ahead of Blaine (860.5), Mahtomedi (667), Cambridge-Isanti (664.5), Centennial (575.5), Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village (485), Duluth East (468.5) and St. Francis (459.5).

SPRINTS

Perhaps the biggest star of the meet was sophomore Maddy Dolby, who dashed to victory in the 100 (12.78), 200 (26.53) and 400 (1:00.84), collecting 81 points altogether. Sophomore Sofia Dodge finished third in the 100 (12.94) and 200 (26.93). Junior Jenna Parent placed eighth in the 400 (1:03.94).

DISTANCE

The long-distance Rangers ensured that it would be a Forest Lake sweep of all the individual running events. Eighth-grader Amelea Hauer ran away with the 800, winning in 2:26.46. Eigth-grader Annabelle Stang was fourth (2:28.55) and junior Kenzie Rugland was eighth (2:33.16). In the 1600, the Rangers went 1-4-6, with senior Amanda Forliti winning (5:26.94), and seventh-grader Ava Wilson (5:30.56) and junior Caroline Schoessow (5:32.14) turning in impressive times.

The Rangers were most dominant, however, in the 3200. Sophomore Regan Duffy ran alone most of the way, and lapped a large portion of the field to win in 11:36.06. Forliti (11:49.71, second) and Schoessow (11:52.89, fourth) were not far behind.

HURDLES

Junior Chloe Foster put in a strong performance in the hurdles race, winning the 300 (46.11) and finishing second in the 100 (15.95). Senior Allison Bartlett finished fifth in the 300 (49.13) and eighth in the 100 (16.88)

RELAYS

The 4×800 quartet placed second (10:12.54) and the 4×400 team finished third (4:14.96). The Rangers placed seventh in the 4×100 (52.72) and eighth in the 4×200 (1:54.83).

JUMPS

Parent and Dodge combined to go 1-2 in the pole vault, with Parent clearing 11 feet and Dodge going over 10 feet, 6 inches. Dodge was the runner-up in the long jump (16 feet, 3.5 inches) and sophomore Taylor Richot finished ninth (15 feet, 8.5 inches). In the high jump, Foster tied for third (5 feet) and Bartlett finished eighth (4 feet, 10 inches). Senior Caroline Hansen had the fourth-best mark in the triple jump (34 feet, 0.75 inches) and sophomore Jennifer Valley had the seventh-best (33 feet, 1.75 inches).

THROWS

Junior Molly Longtin claimed the top Forest Lake finishes in both the shot put (29 feet, 10 inches, 17th) and discus throw (87 feet, 7 inches, 15th).

THE VIRTUAL MEET

The winning teams from each of eight sectional meets automatically qualified to compete in the Class AAA True Team state meet, to be held on May 19.

The runners-up from each sectional, including Forest Lake, had their times, marks and distances entered into a virtual “Wild Card” meet. The teams’ results were scored as if they had run in a meet against one another, with the “winner” earning the ninth and final berth to the state championship.

In the Wild Card meet, the Rangers “finished” fifth with 588 points. Wayzata earned the state spot with 748 points.

“Winners” of events in the virtual meet were Foster in the 300 hurdles and Parent in the pole vault.

UP NEXT

The Ranger girls will compete in an invitational meet at St. Francis on May 20, their final preparation for the Suburban East Conference Championships at East Ridge a few days later. The SEC prelims will be run on May 23, with the finals on May 25.