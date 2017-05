Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images.

Against the backdrop of the Schumacher Field grandstand, players from the Forest Lake and Wayzata baseball teams as well as community members release white balloons ahead of the Rangers’ annual fundraiser for the Stomp Out Suicide Foundation in memory of Kyle Raarup. Funds were raised through sales of T-shirts and water bottles, as well as through fan donations. The Rangers won the game 4-2.