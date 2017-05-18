Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 15, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $162,011.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jeanette Devitt and Philip Ighovojah, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nations Reliable Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:
Registered: November 03, 2015 Washington County Registrar of Titles
Document Number: 1237252
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Dated: September 06, 2016
Registered: September 08, 2016 Washington County Registrar of Titles
Document Number: 1242498
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
1006110-0000071321-3
Lender or Broker:
Nations Reliable Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 73105
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington
Property Address: 7653 Afton Ct, Woodbury, MN 55125-1549
Tax Parcel ID Number:
08.028.21.43.0101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Forty-nine (49), Block One (1), Common Interest Community No 347, a planned community, Steeple View Place, Washington County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $166,741.44
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, or the next business day if August 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of
Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036754F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: February 10, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of
Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036754F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: March 21, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of
Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036754F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to June 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: May 04, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036754F01
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 18, 2017
687282