Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage (the Mortgage):

DATE OF MORTGAGE: as of June 5, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $5,750,000.00

MORTGAGORS: Forest Lake Facilities, LLC; and Forest Lake MN, Limited Partnership

MORTGAGEE: CIBC Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 15, 2006

Document Number: 3590440

Recording Office: County Recorder of Washington County, Minnesota

ASSIGNMENT OF MORTGAGE:

Assignor: CIBC Inc.

Assignee: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as trustee for the registered holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-CIBC16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-CIBC16

Dated as of: May 31, 2006

Recorded: June 5, 2007

Document Number: 3646540

Recording Office: County Recorder of Washington County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT, RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER, AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A (subject mortgage secures a non-residential mortgage loan)

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington County, Minnesota

Property Address: 1943 West Broadway Avenue, Lake Forest, Minnesota 55025

Tax Parcel ID Numbers:

07-032-21-12-0023;

07-032-21-12-0013; and

07-032-21-12-0022

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY:

Real property in the County of Washington, State of Minnesota, described as follows:

Parcel 1:

That part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 7, Township 32 North, Range 21 West, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the north quarter corner of said Section 7; thence North 88 degrees 33 minutes 35 seconds East, assumed bearing along the north line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 662.62 feet to the east line of said West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence South 0 degrees 28 minutes 20 seconds East, along said east line, a distance of 659.64 feet to the north line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence North 88 degrees 33 minutes 04 seconds East, along said north line, a distance of 586.52 feet to the westerly right-of-way line of Interstate Highway No. 35; thence South 19 degrees 53 minutes 28 seconds West, along said westerly right-of-way line, a distance of 436.37 feet; thence South 89 degrees 29 minutes 59 seconds West, a distance of 183.00 feet; thence South 0 degrees 30 minutes 01 second East, a distance of 132.14 feet to the northerly right-of-way line of West Broadway Avenue (also known as County State Aid Highway No. 2); thence South 75 degrees 58 minutes 04 seconds West, along said northerly right-of-way line, a distance of 271.94 feet; thence South 88 degrees 14 minutes 19 seconds West, continuing along said northerly right-of-way line, a distance of 55.60 feet; thence northwesterly, continuing along said northerly right-of-way line, a distance of 597.26 feet along a tangential curve concave to the northeast having a radius of 656.19 feet and a central angle of 52 degrees 09 minutes; thence North 39 degrees 36 minutes 41 seconds West, continuing along said northerly right-of-way line and tangent to said curve, a distance of 111.02 feet to the west line of said West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence North 0 degrees 30 minutes 01 second West, along said west line, a distance of 916.85 feet to the point of beginning.

Except that part thereof acquired by the County of Washington by the Final Certificate recorded March 8, 2011, in the office of the County Recorder as Doc. No. 3833730.

Parcel 2:

Non-exclusive easements as contained in the Declaration of Restrictions and Reciprocal Easement Agreement, dated October 27, 1992, recorded November 19, 1992, in the office of the County Recorder as Document No. 717561.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF THE DATE OF NOTICE: $5,120,883.30.

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of Washington County, Minnesota as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Washington County Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagers or assigns.

Under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor has until 11:59 PM on November 9, 2017 to redeem the subject property.

Mortgagors released from financial obligation: None.

Dated: March 31, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as trustee for the registered holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-CIBC16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-CIBC16

Kutak Rock LLP

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

60 South Sixth Street, Suite 3400

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Telephone: (612) 334-5000

Facsimile: (612) 334-5050

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

April 6, 13, 20, 27,

May 4, 11, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

POSTPONED DATE AND TIME OF SALE: The above-referenced sale scheduled for May 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to May 30, 2017, at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF POSTPONED SALE: Washington County Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082.

Unless the subject mortgage is reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the subject property is redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the property must be vacated by November 30, 2017 at 11:59 PM.

Dated: May 11, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as trustee for the registered holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-CIBC16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-CIBC16

Kutak Rock LLP

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

60 South Sixth Street, Suite 3400

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Telephone: (612) 334-5000

Facsimile: (612) 334-5050

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 18, 2017

