School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 831

FOREST LAKE, MINNESOTA

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

May 4, 2017

Revised for Publication

The following unapproved minutes have been revised for publication and will be approved at the next Regular School Board Meeting. The full text is posted on the district web site, available by standard or email, and for public inspection at the school district offices during normal business hours. The regular mtg of the School Board of ISD No. 831, Forest Lk., MN, was called to order by Rob Rapheal at 7:00 p.m. on 5-4-17, at the School District Offices. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, roll was called and the following members were present: Julie Corcoran, Karen Morehead, Luke Odegaard, Jill Olson, Jeff Peterson, Robert Rapheal, Gail Theisen, and Supt. Linda Madsen, ex officio.

The mtg agenda was revwd and a change was made to move the Supt rpt to the end of the mtg.

Unscheduled Visitors:

Listening Session Mmbr Peterson rptd no visitors.

Student Achievement:

Scandia Elem Principal Greiman and 3rd grade tchr K. Duncan rptd on the student use of the computer app SeeSaw.

Positive Happenings: Schl Bd Mmbrs rptd on sch prog and events attended the past month.

Reports:

Communications Mmbr Theisen rptd FLHS and the therapy dog were featured in Teaching Today, talked about promotional videos, Reshaping Opps for Success links are up on the district website, recvd Facebook and Comm Ed update.

916 – Mmbr Theisen rptd recvg Safety Cmtee recommendations, watched a video shown at the capitol looking for funding for mental health treatment paired with education, had the annual eval of Supt Hayes and heard budget revisions.

Equity Alliance MN Mmbr Morehead said we would be talking about the Joint Powers Agreement later tonight.

Policy Mmbr Olson rptd receiving a Facilities Use update, Discipline Policy update, discussed Student Transportation Safety Policy and Wellness Policy.

Staff Welfare Mmbr Odegaard rptd revw of 2017 summer timeline and moving procedures for affected bldgs, recvd a legislative update and a presentation on the plan to build a convention center/condos downtown and possible partnership on a small theatre.

Finance Mmbr Odegaard rptd the cmtee looked at the current yr budget and the prelim work on the 2018 budget.

City of FL Mmbr Rapheal rptd last Monday eve there was a mtg to discuss shifting police svcs to Wash County and he thanked those that came out to speak in support of the FLPD. The decision was put off until next Monday eve.

Bldgs & Grounds Mmbr Peterson rptd recvg info on the potential for the downtown project, recvd update of bond project, revwd bid for ballfield reconstruction at Century, recvd an update on the Facilities Use Policy and recvd a legislative update.

Reshaping Opps for Success 2015-2020 Bus Dir Martini showed photos of construction work and revwd the project timeline.

Consent agenda: Mmbr Morehead moved to appv agenda items 7.1-7.4. Mmbr Peterson 2nd the motion and all mmbrs voted aye. The motion carried.

Appvd the minutes of April 6, 8, 10, 11, 19 and 20, 2017

Appvd the bills as of May 4 (minus March 31, April 4 and 7) totaling $4,551,879.79 broken into the following funds: Genl Fund $288,274.07; Food $92,995.98; Transp:$179,555.60; Comm. Services $35,378.78; Maroon Gold Spt Ctr $4,136.30; Grants SDE $2,793.39; Capital $61,585.03; Internal Dental Ins $42,251.99 ; Internal Health Ins $383,004.80; Internal HRA CHP $-1,706.01; Internal HRA Rollover $379.38; Bldg Fund $3,438,229.77; Non Public Schools $11.02; Pop Fund $723.04; Federal Prog. $5,693.41; Special Ed $18,573.24.

Appvd Classified Personnel: Resign 3; Auth of Employ 2; Auth of Transfer-3; LOA 3

Appvd Licensed Personnel: Unpaid LOA -5; Non-Curricular Assign 18; Employ 2; Retire/Resign-3

Donations: Mmbr Odegaard moved, 2nd by Mmbr Theisen to adopt the resolution accepting the following: books from J. Christians, FL, to FLE valued at $200.00; $24.96 from AT&T Emp to Wyom Elem; $2500.00 from FL Brewers to ISD 831 for Schumacher dugouts; Holton trumpet from M&S Slavik, Stacy, to SW Jr High band valued at $100.00; $100.00 from First State Bank of Wyoming and $100.00 from Scandia PTO to FLAS for Festival of Cultures; books from D. Soltis, Chisago City, to FLHS valued at $270.00; $315.00 from Anonymous to FVE for yearbook donation; $50.00 Walmart gift card from Anonymous to FVE for family in need. From FL/FV PTA to FV Elem: tables valued at $700.36, schl supplies valued at $873.62, Art & Writing Supplies valued at $179.90, Starfall Renewal valued at $270.00; open house supplies valued at $145.71, book bindings valued at $494.67, Art & Writing Display valued at $265.40. From G. Kampshoff, FL, books and Ranger Store toys valued at $50.00; $3703.68 from FL girls lacrosse booster club to FLHS girls lacrosse for pmt of asst coach; $250.00 from Walmart, Bentonville, AR, to FL ECFE for special event, $285.75 from Network for Good, J Gonerka, FL, to Wyom Elem for Makerspace and $200.00 from Anonymous to FVE. All mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Old Business:

Mmbr Corcoran moved to Appv Paul and Suzanne Hanifl Foundation Performing Arts Matching Grant. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Peterson, by roll call vote all mmbrs vote aye and the motion carried.

Mmbr Morehead moved to Appv EMID Joint Powers Agreement. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Peterson moved to Appv Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 432. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Olson, by roll call all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Member Theisen moved to Adopt Resolution Placing a Continuing Contract Tchr on Unrequested LOA. The motion was 2nd by Member Corcoran, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

At the April 20 mtg Mmbr Peterson presented the Task Force rpt and tonight begins the discussion at the Bd level. The Bd asked administration for info on a community survey, cost, timeline, tax impact for levy and bond, and election history of levy and bond. Administration was directed to gather info and requested reps from Morris Leatherman and Springsted attend the May 18 Schl Bd mtg.

Mmbr Corcoran moved to Appv Supt Contract for 2017-2020. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Supt rpt: Dr. Madsen gave a legislative update, YMCA update and possible next steps, and introduced and congratulated new supt Dr. Massey.

New Business:

First Rdgs: Discipline Policy 515, Student Transportation Safety Policy 531 and School Bus Leasing. These items will be placed on the next reg agenda for further revw and Bd action.

Communications: The Schl Bd revwd communications and upcoming calendar dates.

As there was no further business, Mmbr Theisen moved, 2nd by Mmbr Peterson to adjourn. All mmbrs voted aye & the mtg adjourned at 8:52 pm.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 18, 2017

688871