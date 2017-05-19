Dennis Arthur Brisson passed away December 2, 2016 at the Frontier House, Payson, AZ.

He was born September 5, 1925 to Euclid L. Brisson and Delia Merceir in Oneka, Minnesota. He married Shirley Olson on March 29, 1948. While living in Minnesota he worked as a farmer, a crane operator for Whirlpool and also worked at an ammunition plant before moving to Payson, AZ in 1972. His years before retirement consisted of working in the maintenance department both at Payson Regional Hospital and Payson School District.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; son, Gregory; brothers, Alfred, Clinton and Willis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Salokar; cousin, Marilyn Hursh, grandchildren, Danielle and Derek Brisson; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dennis has many extended family including Shirley’s cousins, Mary Ann DeSantis, Carol Wetterhoff, Sharon Madison, Donald, and Earl Madison; Shirley’s aunts, Dorlene Lynch, Mildred King, Ruth Collette and Madeline Collette. Dennis also had special friends, Richard and Gloria Levesque, Linda Schreifels, Pat Lallier, Kurt and Shirley Ehrenberg.

Dennis was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He was a faithful member of St. Phillips Catholic Church, where he and Shirley were ushers for many years.

His hobbies included fishing, woodworking and collecting steins and duck figurines.

Sincerest appreciation would like to be extended to Hospice Compassus of Payson and to the nurses and housekeepers at Frontier House.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, MN.

Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com.

