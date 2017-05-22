FLE FPS competes at state competition



The Future Problem Solvers of Forest Lake Elementary competed in the state competition at Apollo High School in St. Cloud on March 25. This year’s state topic was identity theft, and the two teams had to perform a skit and complete a written component that involved writing a six-step packet solving a problem in a “future scene” that is given the day of competition.

The grade six girls team of Tierah Bolin, Jasmyn Himraj and Anna Roelofs took fifth place in their Presentation of Action Plan skit and eighth place in the written component against 33 other Junior Division teams. The 5th grade boys team of Anthony Krinke, Leyton Patzer, Duncan Roth and Brennan Sauvageau took 14th place in the written component against 33 other teams.

The top three teams in each age group for the written component of competition reserved a place at the international competition, known as Global Finals, in Knoxville, Tenn., in May.