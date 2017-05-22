Scott Allen Bakke

Loving Husband, Dad, Son and Brother

Scott Bakke, age 49, of Hugo, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 20, 2017. Born in Alexandria, MN on March 22, 1968 and graduated in 1986 from Jefferson High School. He started working December 1986 at Stone Container (currently WestRock) located in Minneapolis where he remained as an employee for the past 30 years, continuing to push through his five years of treatments and struggles so he could be with his many supportive friends and coworkers.In his leisure time, Scott always enjoyed time among his family and friends fishing, hunting, and four wheeling. He was also dedicated to a wonderful group of guys at the St. John’s Men’s Club. Scott is most remembered for his strength and determination to fight until the end while keeping his sense of humor and making sure that everyone else is comfortable.Survived by wife of 23 years, Michelle “Shelly” Miron; daughter, Brie Lynn; parents, DiAnn and Allen; siblings, Jodi (Brad) Holmquist, Chris (Dustie); nieces and nephews, Tyler (Shawna) and Travis Holmquist, Grace and Fynn, Ryan and Randy Rehbein, Jenna Skarphol, Morgan and Abigail Watzl; great-nephews, Calvin and Colt Holmquist; father and mother in-law, George and Patricia Miron; sisters-in-law, Chris Miron, Missy (Mike) Watzl; many other loving relatives and friends.Preceded in death by grandparents, Clifford and Frances, Ida Mathison, Elmer Carlson; uncles, Ray, Rodney, Eugene Swanson; aunts, Phyllis Jensen, Delores Johnson; brother-in-law, Daniel Rehbein.Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26th at Church of St. Genevieve, St John’s site, 14383 Forest Blvd, Hugo, with visitation one hour prior. Interment, St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family and will be donated to charities of their choosing.