Walmart covers summer camp costs for Forest Lake students

Walmart-Buffalo has signed on to sponsor two Forest Lake High School students for BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture career and leadership development summer camp. Forest Lake students who apply will be selected to receive a full sponsorship for the program covering all camp expenses including room and board, $150 registration fee, and all program materials and activities.

Minnesota Business Venture is a week-long residential program that provides high school students with real-world skills, offering a rare opportunity for youth to learn about career options, develop financial literacy and workplace skills, and cushion their resume for college and scholarship applications. At MBV, students from across Minnesota work in small teams led by business professionals who mentor the group and facilitate activities. While living on a college campus, participants interact with business leaders while learning about marketing, business, money management, ethics, and career preparation.

Throughout the week, students participate in mock interviews, meet with a financial planner, improve their networking skills, and attend breakout sessions led by industry experts. The variety of activities help students develop leadership, teamwork, and presentation skills, while meeting new friends.

Minnesota Business Venture is hosted at St. Cloud State University July 9 to 14 and at St. John’s University July 23 to 28. Applications are currently being accepted from Forest Lake Area High School students interested in attending MBV. Interested students or parents can obtain an application and sponsorship information by contacting BestPrep at [email protected] or online at www.bestprep.org/mbvapp. BestPrep expects 400 students from over 100 high schools to attend one of the two sessions this summer.