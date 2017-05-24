Forest Lake Events for May 25, 2017

Class reunion

The Forest Lake class of 1977 will host a reunion Aug. 12 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Splitrocks in Wyoming. Contact Jeff Gauvin at [email protected] or by phone at 414.731.5333.

Class reunion

The Forest Lake class of 1967 will hold a 50-year reunion Sept. 16 at the American Legion Post 225 at 6 p.m. 1967 Forest Lake graduates who have not received a save the date postcard should Call Mary at 651-249-9022 with your contact information.

Retirement party

Community members are invited to attend a celebration in honor of retiring superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools Dr. Linda M. Madsen. The open house will be held May 30 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Vannelli’s By the Lake.

Pancake breakfast

Forest Lake Masonic Lodge #344 is hosting a pancake breakfast June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 119 8th Avenue SE. The Masons will be accepting donations and applying for matching donations for the Dragon Divas breast cancer survivors.

Sports camp

A five day sports and ministry program will be held June 12 to 16 at Crossroads Church, 17445 Notre Dame St NE, with registration from 8:15 to 8:55 a.m. and camp from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Offerings include soccer, ultimate frisbee, basketball, cheerleading, and Team 45 (sports basics for four and five year old children). Visit crossroads4christ.com for more information or email [email protected]

Alzheimers education

Fairview Health Services will host an Alzheimers education session at Cherrywood Pointe, 231 W. Broadway Ave., titled “Dementia in Action” June 13 at 2:30 p.m. This session will be a simulation of symptoms typically associated with aging and dementia.

Senior dance

The Forest Lake American Legion will host a senior dance featuring Jerry Peltier and his Sweet Memories June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pond dipping

Join East Metro Water Resource Education representatives June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and dip nets into the water to catch a closer look at the creatures that live in the lake and what they tell us about how clean our water is. Wear outdoor play attire and be prepared to take an easy hike along paved trails. This event is free and open to all ages. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.