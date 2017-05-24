Forest Lake native scores dream ‘GIG’

Submitted photo

Forest Lake native Ben Valine was recently granted the opportunity of a lifetime when he was selected to play with bluegrass legends Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill in Nashville.

The April 25 performance was part of the grand opening of the Gallery of Iconic Guitars museum on the campus of Belmont University. The museum features a selection of instruments worth more than $10 million in total.

“I have been listening to Ricky and Vince pretty much my whole life,” Valine said. “Never did I dream that I would get to even meet them much less play with them.”

Valine, who was home-schooled in Forest Lake and graduated in 2013, began on banjo in 2007 when he signed up for lessons with local musician and Music Connection instructor Randy Gildersleeve. A couple of years later, still under Gildersleeve’s tutelage, he began to focus his efforts on guitar performance.

“Randy really helped to nurture my love of music and performance,” Valine said. “I would say that without his guidance, I probably wouldn’t even be in Nashville.”

Valine plays with Gildersleeve in the bluegrass band North Shore Trail.

“Ben is called a guitar player, but he is a lot more than that,” Gildersleeve said. “He is just about the best banjo player you will ever hear, and he also plays violin, viola and mandolin as well. He can look at a piece of music once and just know how to play it on all of his instruments. It is very rare to see someone with that much natural skill.”

Valine completed his undergraduate work at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul and is currently pursuing his masters in guitar performance at Belmont University in Nashville. One of his Belmont instructors recommended him for the performance with Skaggs and Gill.

“When I first found out, I was obviously nervous about playing with such legends,” Valine said. “Once I met them, however, they were so nice and down to earth that my nerves went away.”

Valine was able to spend time with Skaggs weeks before the performance as he visited the school to try out some of the mandolins. He was granted an audience with Gill about 25 minutes before they went on stage together. Valine was blown away when Gill offered him a chance to play a 1939 Martin acoustic guitar valued at $350,000

“That was the guitar he was going to use during our performance and he asked me if I wanted to try it out,” Valine said. “I was extremely cognizant of how valuable this instrument was and I was very careful in how I handled it. Playing a pre-war (World War II) instrument is definitely something that I will remember for a long time.”

Another iconic moment for Valine came during the performance. His original plan was to play rhythm guitar and follow along as Skaggs and Gill took the lead. That plan changed mid-performance.

“Vince and Ricky were trading off solos and then unexpectedly Vince looked to me and said, ‘Take it, kid,’” Valine said. “So there I was next to two of my major musical influences, improvising a solo.”

Valine is set to graduate from the Belmont University master’s program next spring. His future plans include a career in music performance, but his very next step might be more education.

“My future is kind of up in the air,” he said. “I want to pursue a doctorate, but there isn’t really a great program here, so I may end up closer to Minnesota for that. However, if I get a performing gig here in Nashville, that might be enough to convince me to stay.”