Regional Happenings for May 25, 2017

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX

Garage sale

The annual Big Marine Lake Association Garage Sale is scheduled for June 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vets Camp Pavilion, 11300 180th St. N., Marine On St. Croix. The BMLA is raising money to fight invasive species. Items to be sold can be dropped off at 12624 182nd St., 19126 Layton Ave., or 18911 Newgate Ave. N.

WYOMING

Bark for life

There will be a Bark For Life event June 3 at the Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming from 10 a.m. to noon. The Bark For Life event is an opportunity for the community to come together with canine companions to raise money and awareness of cancer. Dogs get cancer, too, but the focus of the event is on how dogs keep humans going during chemotherapy and cancer surgeries.

COLUMBUS

Recycle week

The City of Columbus will offer residents curbside and drop-off options for spring recycling and clean up the week of June 5 to 10. Paper shredding and mattress collection will be available June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the city hall. For more information, call 651-464-3120 ext. 0 or visit www.columbusmn.us.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

SCANDIA

Bee talk

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a discussion regarding the wonderful world of bees July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.