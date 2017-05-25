Anoka County Parks and Rec Programs and Activities

Anoka County parks and recreation programs and activities

To register or for more information,

call 651-429-8007 or visit anokacountyparks.com

Introduction to kayaking

4 to 6 p.m., May 24, Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve, Centerville Beach

5 to 7 p.m. June 15 Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 Egret Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids

This program will cover basic strokes, boat safety, bracing, and which boat is best for each individual. Cost is $25 per person.

Bird walk program

9-11 a.m. May 24 E. Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 Egret Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Join an experienced birder on a walk through one of Anoka County’s parks. Enjoy seeing or hearing 20 to 60 species of birds. A checklist of Minnesota birds and a map of each area will be provided.

Nordic walking

9 to 10:30 a.m. June 7, Lakeside Lions Park, 7840 Pleasant View Drive, Spring Lake Park

5 to 6:30 p.m. June 14, Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes

This program is geared toward people aged 15 and over. Nordic walking increases heart rate, burns more calories, strengthens upper body, and creates resistance to build better bone density.

Wildflower walk series

10 to 11 a.m. June 8 Bunker Hills Campground Visitor Ctr, 13101 County Pkwy B, Coon Rapids

Guests can join naturalists for a leisurely wildflower walk around an Anoka County Park. See what is blooming, discuss strategies for flower and plant identification, and observe other seasonal events in the park that show progression in nature over the summer.

Incredible insects

1 to 3 p.m. June 10

Insects abound at Wargo Nature Center. Through hands on exploration, an insect “hunt,” and a craft, guests will learn the ins and outs of these incredible insects. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 per child.

Stand up paddleboarding

3 to 4:30 p.m. June 15 E. Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 Egret Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Paddle boards are a great way to get out on the water and be active. Picture a beefed-up surfboard that is stable and a long canoe paddle used to propel yourself. Class sizes are small and the instruction is quick and easy. Cost is $20 per person.

Friday evening paddles

7 to 9 p.m. June 16, June 30, Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St. Lino Lakes

Join up for a leisurely Friday evening paddle on a George Watch Lake at Wargo Nature Center. A staff person will be along to help get everyone set up with equipment, assist with instruction if needed, and lead the group on a sunset paddle.

Lunch with a naturalist

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21, Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St. Lino Lakes

Bring your lunch and join a naturalist for the “Lunch with a Naturalist” series. These monthly presentations will include local natural history information and possibly a relaxing stroll on the trails at Wargo.

