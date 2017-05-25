Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105499

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

January 3, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $995,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Case R. Arkell and Jamie Arkell, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1003581-2222000082-0

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Central Bank

SERVICER:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 4, 2005, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3496059

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2005-A3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot 5 of Section 23, Township 31, Range 20, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Government Lot 5, Section 23, Township 31, Range 20; thence South along the West line of said Government Lot 5, for 1361.8 feet to the point of beginning of this description; thence South along said West line of Government Lot 5 for 345.1 feet; thence East and parallel with the North line of said Government Lot 5 for 430.6 feet to the West line of Oakland Road of Idlewylde Subdivision of Washington County, Minnesota; thence North 38 degrees 00 minutes West along said West line of Oakland Road for 154.6 feet; thence North 30 degrees 00 minutes West along said West line of Oakland Road for 159.6 feet; thence North 5 degrees 00 minutes West along said West line of Oakland Road for 85.2 feet; thence West and parallel with said North line of Government Lot 5 for 256.1 feet to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14210 Ozark Ave N, Stillwater, MN 55082

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.031.20.33.0019

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$862,251.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 17, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 17, 2018, or the next business day if January 17, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 18, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2005-A3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

