Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-106462

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 30, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $222,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Nicholas A. Luger, a single person and Brianna S. Heir, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1000269-0008071578-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bell America Mortgage, LLC DBA Bell Mortgage

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 20, 2005, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3492957, As modified of record by Document recorded on May 1, 2014 as Document Number 3986698 in the office of the Recorder of Washington County, Minnesota

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Block Five (5), Hugo Meadows

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13810 N Foxhill Ave, Hugo, MN 55038

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 29.031.21.12.0030

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$204,605.46

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 17, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 17, 2018, or the next business day if January 17, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 19, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

