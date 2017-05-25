Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 19, 2016

MORTGAGOR: Robin L Bassett, a single person and Ola Vera McGehee, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bell State Bank & Trust its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 9, 2016 Washington County Recorder, Document No. 4059762.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated September 21, 2016 Recorded September 21, 2016, as Document No. 4084216.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

101010400582665143

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

Bell State Bank & Trust

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 22531 Iverson Lane North, Forest Lake, MN 55025

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:

11.032.21.13.0009

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 2, Block 2, Sargeants North Shore Terrace, Washington County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $185,541.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$189,506.38

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 18, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 15, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 – 17-003304 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 25,

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017

692417