Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Interim Use Permit

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter as parties may be heard as required by City Code, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to review a request by the applicant for an Interim Use Permit in the HR District to hold events and activities at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant: Running Aces Casino & Racetrack

Property Owner: North Metro Harness Initiative, LLC

Property Location: 15201 Zurich St. (Running Aces Blvd.) NE, Columbus, MN

Legal Description: LOT 1 BLOCK, 1 NORTH METRO HARNESS INITIATIVE, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN

By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 25, 2017

692394