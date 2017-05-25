Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Interim Use Permit
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter as parties may be heard as required by City Code, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to review a request by the applicant for an Interim Use Permit in the HR District to hold events and activities at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.
Applicant: Running Aces Casino & Racetrack
Property Owner: North Metro Harness Initiative, LLC
Property Location: 15201 Zurich St. (Running Aces Blvd.) NE, Columbus, MN
Legal Description: LOT 1 BLOCK, 1 NORTH METRO HARNESS INITIATIVE, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN
By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 25, 2017
