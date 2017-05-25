Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Interim Use Permit
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota, to review a request by the applicant for an Interim Use Permit to allow the existing concrete bunkers to remain in place on property. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.
Applicant: Jonathan M. Peterson
Property Owner: The Barn LLC (Peterson Companies Inc.)
Property Location: 9218 Lake Drive, Columbus, Minnesota
Legal Description: W1/2 OF SE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 24 TWP 32 RGE 22, EX E 566 FT THEREOF, EX RDS, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA
By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 25, 2017
692397