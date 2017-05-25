Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Interim Use Permit

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota, to review a request by the applicant for an Interim Use Permit to allow the existing concrete bunkers to remain in place on property. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant: Jonathan M. Peterson

Property Owner: The Barn LLC (Peterson Companies Inc.)

Property Location: 9218 Lake Drive, Columbus, Minnesota

Legal Description: W1/2 OF SE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 24 TWP 32 RGE 22, EX E 566 FT THEREOF, EX RDS, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 25, 2017

692397