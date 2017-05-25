Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Variance
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to consider a request for a variance from the required 16.5 feet wetland buffer setback to a 4 feet wetland buffer setback for the construction of a new home. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.
Applicant: Jeff Brown (J. Brown Homes, Inc.)
Property Owner:
Troy Lawrence Lund
Property Location: Vacant Lot – Crossways Lake Drive NE, Columbus, MN
Existing Legal Description: UNPLATTED COLUMBUS TWP NW1/4 OF SE1/4 22 32 22, ANOKA COUNTY, MN
By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 25, 2017
692405