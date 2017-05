Mini Storage

Public Notice

The following tenants merchandise of household goods, tools, furniture, sporting goods and other miscellaneous items will be sold at auction from Forest Lake Mini Storage, 407 15th St SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025, 651-464-2361 on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11:00 am.

Sale of these items is subject to tenants right to pay the balance of accounts due prior to sale.

Thomas Berg

Joshua Johnson

Michael Kristjansson

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 25, June 1, 2017

