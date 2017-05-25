Performing arts center to receive major face-lift

Photo by Jason DeMoe

Bri Flasch, Kennedy Crever and Abbey Rue performed in a scene from “The Crucible” staged in May 2015 at the Forest Lake Area High School. The school theater will soon see a major upgrade thanks to the generosity of the Hanifl Foundation.

The Hanifl Foundation was started 20 years ago by Paul and Suzanne Hanifl. The couple’s success in business and their giving spirit prompted the formation of the foundation to supports efforts important to the Hanifl family, such as education, kids, the environment, health and science.

The most recent gift was to the Forest Lake Area Schools for an upgrade to the performing arts facility. Paul and Suzanne’s daughter Sharon facilitated the agreement.

“It is very important to the family that we use the money in a way that will touch not only our own lives, but also the lives of others,” Sharon Hanifl said. “This facility upgrade has been needed for a long time and will affect the lives of many in the Forest Lake area.”

The agreement sees the Hanifl Foundation donating $300,000 and the district providing match dollars for a total of $600,000 worth of upgrades. The contract also states that both Masquers Theatre and Children’s Performing Arts will be allowed to use the facility rent-free for the next 20 years.

The Hanifl Foundation has proved to have a wide reach as it has in the past given money for the Hugo athletic fields, the Minnesota Zoo natural playground area, and an outdoor education building in the Himalayan Mountains in India. The Forest Lake gift was a personal one for Sharon.

“My kids have participated in several different Forest Lake theater productions, and as a parent I have done some volunteering with those different groups,” she said. “I know personally that the performing arts space needs some help. Once, I saw an arm literally fall off a chair, and once when I volunteered operating the curtain, I could feel that it was off the track, and to close and open it was a real workout.”

Sharon said there were also issues with the sound equipment and that some with selective hearing can’t always enjoy the show as much as they would if the sound equipment were up to date.

“Another thing that we wanted to do with this grant is to make the high school performing arts space more of a community theater,” Hanifl said. “That is where the agreement with Masquers and CPA came into play.”

Tim Newcomb has been a Masquers board member for three years. He spoke to the advantages that his theater group will see because of this agreement.

“Having a rent-free home for the next 20 years frees up a lot of dollars for us to do some things that we couldn’t in the past,” he said. “Whether it be putting more money into producing bigger and better shows, or more shows, or budgeting more for costumes and set considerations, there is no doubt that this agreement will be a big help to Masquers.”

Newcomb also mentioned that a conversation that has been on the back burner for a long time may now become a reality.

“We have always talked about one day getting our own space, but the money was always an issue,” he said. “This agreement could allow us to use some of our money to start funding a capital campaign that will eventually pay for us to have our own theater building.”

One unexpected boon from the Hanifl Foundation gift had less to do with financing and more to do with a meeting of the minds.

“This agreement helped to bring different theater groups together around a common cause,” Newcomb said. “It was helpful for Masquers to talk with the CPA board about both common and individual goals and how we could work together to achieve those goals while still each being able to maintain our individuality.”

District officials were also thrilled that the agreement could come to fruition and all look forward to realizing the facility upgrades.

“I think that as a board we’ve struggled to get the auditorium upgraded,” School Board President Rob Rapheal said. “It’s been one of our big frustrations that we’ve not been able to make those improvements to that space because we’ve all had our kids, or kids we’ve known, go through there, and I think one of the joys of being on the school board is I’ve been able to be a part of so many amazing performances. That space is just so important to our lives and to the community.”

Board Member Gail Theisen echoed Rapheal’s words.

“Thank you. This is a huge blessing,” she said. “My daughter was in theater many years. We produce great productions, and now we’ll have that crowning jewel facility to match that, and it’s a blessing to us.”