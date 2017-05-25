Rangers face playoff tests

Carter Stumne earned a bye into the second round of the Section 7AA tennis tournament.

The spring sports season is entering its postseason phase, and Forest Lake athletes with state-qualifying dreams are now eying the postseason competitions that stand in their way.

The boys tennis team lost its opening round match in the Section 7AA team tournament 4-3 to Chisago Lakes. The Rangers were scheduled to play the opening rounds of the individual tournament over the weekend, but heavy rain pushed the matches to May 22. In singles, junior Max Kelly was set to meet Alex Sweeney of Saint Francis in the first round. Senior Carter Stumne had earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament and a bye into the second round. Doubles teams of junior Logan Olson and freshman Gunnar Green, as well as sophomore Joe Nolan and freshman Harry Wohlberg were also entered in the tournament.

The track and field teams competed in the preliminary rounds of the Suburban East Conference championships at East Ridge on May 23 and will race in the finals on May 25. Cambridge-Isanti will host the Section 7AA meet, with preliminaries set for May 31 and finals on June 3. Regan Duffy is one among many Ranger track athletes who will be favored to advance to state.

The softball team finished 14-6 in the regular season and is ranked No. 6 in the state. The Rangers will open play in the Section 7AAAA tournament at home on May 25 against a team to be determined. Fenway Park has been selected as the site of the second round games on May 27.

The baseball team also earned a 14-6 regular season record, trailing only Stillwater in the SEC standings. The Rangers are ranked No. 8 in the state and await news of their seeding in the Section 7AAAA tournament, which will commence on May 31. The Rangers will almost certainly host at least one game in the tournament.

The girls lacrosse team was 4-8 at press time and set to take on Cretin-Derham Hall in its final regular season game on May 23. The boys team (3-10) also closed their season on the same day and against the same opposition. Both Section 7 tournaments begin on May 30.

The boys golf team finished off its SEC season on May 23, with the girls set to do the same on May 25, both at courses in Stillwater. The Rangers will compete in their respective Section 7AAA tournaments at the Grand National in Hinckley on June 1-3.