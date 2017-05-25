Respect for the roar; Lions club celebrates growth, is awarded for service

The Forest Lake Lions welcomed District Governor Steve Linder to their membership meeting at Vannelli’s By The Lake May 18. Linder facilitated the induction ceremony for new Lions Chris Stauner, Jenny Lorge, Tim Schingen, Gary Lee, and Marc Harshman.

Linder also honored Paul Rignell and Diane Bowersox with 10-year pins and Harris Miller with a 25-year pin. The club as a whole was honored with a Centennial Service Challenge Award for service in the areas of engaging youth, sharing the vision, relieving hunger, and protecting the environment.

Lion efforts to provide park benches and signage at several different locations in Forest Lake also earned the club a Lion Legacy award.

Current club president Matt Duevel and secretary Donna Mathias were specially recognized for their exemplary service.