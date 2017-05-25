Sports Briefs – May 25, 2017

Danielzuk wins TCAC hurdles

North Lakes Academy sophomore Katie Danielzuk won the 300 hurdles in the inaugural running of the Twin Cities Athletic Conference track and field championships at the International School of Minnesota on May 16. Her winning time of 52.26 outpaced the field by more than two seconds. Danielzuk also finished second in the 100 hurdles (19.18) and helped the 4×100 team finish second (56.42). The Huskies finished fourth in the 4×400 (5:32.58), 200 (Kaylynn Kuehn, 29.12) and the discus throw (Anna Povolny, 64 feet, 6 inches). The girls team finished fourth of 11 with 81 points. The boys placed 10th of 12 with 6. Nova Classical won both titles.

NLA softball wins first-ever sectional game

The North Lakes softball team achieved a program first by winning a Section 4A playoff game on May 18. The Huskies toppled St. Paul Humboldt 15-5. In the quarterfinal round, the Huskies were beaten by No. 1 seed Maranatha Christian by the same scoreline – the Huskies’ first loss of the season after starting 15-0. The Huskies were set to meet Heritage Christian in an elimination game on May 22.

Two more aces at Falcon Ridge

Forest Lake resident Rob Zemke sank a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole at Falcon Ridge Golf Course on May 13. Zemke teed off using a five-iron. On May 15, Dale Wikre of Somerset, Wisconsin, needed only one shot to finish the par-3 third hole. Wikre achieved his ace with a seven-iron.