Synchro places a close 2nd at sections

The “Kung Fu” team poses before entering the pool at a meet earlier this season.

21 routines qualify for state

The Forest Lake synchronized swimming team finished second at the East Section Championships at Richfield on May 19-20. The Rangers racked up 186 points, just shy of Stillwater (190) and well ahead of Richfield (25), Itasca (16) and Columbia Heights (11).

The Rangers’ “Kung Fu” routine, performed by Brecken Carr, Kenzie Klein, Fallon Olson, Megan Palmer, Michelle Perkins, Mika Peterson, Paige Thurnbeck and Lacey Wedell, took first place in the premiere event, the extended team routine competition. “Kung Fu” scored 66.226 points to edge a group from Stillwater.

A second extended routine performed by Lydia Bergeron, Bridget Beynon, Meghan Inhfe, LaCresia Meyer, Emily Ostercamp, Amanda Pothen, Dani Sardeson and Moriah Ulbricht took third.

The top four routines in each category advance to the state meet.

In the long team category, the Rangers picked up another victory through Ella Anderson, Lindsey Biebl, Jane Burk, Elizabeth Campbell, Tessa Crohn, Mckinley Leavitt, Bridget Olson and Allie Ostercamp.

Two teams of Ranger rookies advanced to state in the short team category.

Pothen and Sardeson placed second and third, respectively, in the extended solos event. Paige Anderson advanced in short solo, and Bergeron moved on in long solo.

Six Ranger duets are moving on, led by Olson and Peterson (second) and Thurnbeck and Wedell (fourth) in the extended division.

Six Ranger trios advanced to state, including extended performers Klein, Fallon Olson and Peterson, and Carr, Palmer and Perkins. Ella Anderson, Burk and Bridget Olson scored a victory in the long division.

Fallon Olson was the section’s top performer in figures, scoring 64.220.

The state meet will be contested at the Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota on May 25-26.