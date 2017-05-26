Campers and counselors needed for safety camp



Forest Lake Safety Camp will be held June 13 and 14 at Maranatha Church. Students finishing grades 7 to 12 are needed to lead groups of campers and engage the children in activities during the camp. This is an opportunity to gain leadership skills to add to a resume and show younger kids that they are cared about.

Junior counselors will work with children during their free times, keep them in small groups, make sure they move together between activities, eat lunch with them, see lots of cool presentations, and be with other teens. Free snacks, lunches, and instructor t-shirts will be provided. Junior Counselors are also required to attend a training session June 12.

Forest Lake Safety Camp is accepting applications for campers. The camp is open to children in the Forest Lake School District entering grades two to five. At camp, kids learn about a variety of safety issues such as bike, electrical, first aid, fire safety, and more. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited to the first 125 kids. The $25 camp fee includes a free bike helmet, a t-shirt, leadership, supplies, lunch, snacks, and camp certification.

Junior counselor registration forms and safety camp applications are available at forestlakesafetycamp.org or www.lc4yf.org. For questions or more information, contact Jenna with Lakes Center for Youth & Families at 651-464-3685 or [email protected]