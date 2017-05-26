City of Columbus updates technology

Julie Parent

Columbus Reporter

The Columbus City Council made a motion May 10 to update the city’s computer software.

The decision was made after City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko provided information about a cloud storage-capable Oracle product that would allow the employees to scan documents and conduct digital filing, while giving the employees more flexibility with the city website and providing tech support.

“Now is a pretty optimal time” to update the software, Mayor Dave Povolny said.

The cost for the new software is $16,837 for one year. To pay for the software, funds will be used by the various departments that will use it.

During the public open forum, Brian Behm expressed his concerns about vehicles traveling at high speeds on Camp 3 Road. He felt that many people were driving too fast on the black-topped portion of that road because there aren’t any speed limit signs posted. He said mailboxes and dogs have been hit, and he has seen many “near accidents with pedestrians and bikers.” The council agreed to look into doing a traffic count and a speed study on Camp 3 Road.

The city of Columbus offices will be closed on July 3 and 4. The City Council normally meets the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Columbus City Hall. However, the July 12 meeting has been canceled.