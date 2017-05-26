Local educator earns ‘Professional of the Year’ distinction

Photo by Jason DeMoe

Heide Muhs with her sons Brian and David and her husband Merril. She was recently awarded the Minnesota Division for Early Childhood Professional of the Year Lifetime Professional Excellence Award.

Forest Lake Area Schools early childhood special education teacher Heide Muhs, who will retire at the end of this school year, recently won the newly created Minnesota Division for Early Childhood Professional of the Year Lifetime Professional Excellence Award. Muhs received the award during a luncheon in March at the MN DEC 2017 Practitioners Conference.

The award recognizes early childhood professionals who have made a difference in the lives of young children with special needs and their families by performing their job in an exemplary manner, by making significant contributions or providing leadership that has improved or will improve the lives of young children with special needs and their families, by demonstrating evidence of knowledge and skills consistent with recommended practices in the field, and by demonstrating high ethical and professional standards.

Muhs, who works in the area of early intervention, provides services to families throughout the district with children who have special needs, from birth through age 3, on an in-home based model.

“It is extremely important to me to give parents the tools to help their child,” Muhs said. “I would hope that throughout my time here, I have done well to empower families and make a difference in their lives.”

Sara Heckel, Forest Lake Area Schools early childhood and elementary special education coordinator, nominated Muhs for the award.

“Heide’s passion for early intervention has been the catalyst for the success of many young children, families and educators,” Heckel said. “Her job requires her to support families through challenges that no parent or child should have to face in the first few years of life.”

Muhs, who has two adopted sons with special needs, said that “people are people” regardless of their situation in life. She believes strongly in and promotes inclusivity.

“I have always believed in inclusion,” she said. “Lucky for me, this district supports it. We have a wonderful, supportive team that has embraced inclusion, the coaching model and other innovations.”

Five educators were nominated for the award, and because of Muhs’ long-standing service and history to Forest Lake, a brand-new award was created for her. Now awards exist for new teachers as well as those who have provided a long-standing record of excellence. Ultimately, Muhs is humbled by the award honor, but she makes a point to keep the focus on the children and families she has served.

“The things most important to me are that we all belong together and that children are all children first,” Muhs said. “The families are with their child for a lifetime. We need to listen to each individual family to hear what they want and need for themselves and their child and find ways to problem solve together to meet those needs.”