Scandia Farmers Market officially opens June 7



The Scandia Farmers Market had a soft opening May 24 with a plant sale and continues with a plant sale on May 31 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Gammelgården Museum.

The full market is back in full swing starting June 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. The market runs every Wednesday, rain or shine until Sept. 20.

Favorites are back, including two award-winning vendors – GJ’s Goods with Swedish rye bread and Bone Lake Meadows Apiary with its honey. Bone Lake will have its honey sticks and Gary will have his cardamom bread. Kim Stephan will be in her spot with her hot peppers, hot pepper jelly, plants, eggs and more. Janie O’Connor will be educating about and selling all things butterfly. Red Dress Diva salsas are back. Vegetables are covered again by Scandia farmers Kelvin Vang and Prior Lake Farm with new additions – Dang Lor and the Steinberg family. Brenda Nelson will be there with her knitted items and will be joined by Maddy Schoenberger with her crocheted items. Newcomers Glorious Cakes and Truffles will also be available. Companion Breads will be at the market with their stone oven baked bread. BedaisY sTudio is a new addition featuring a mix of quick breads, muffins and crafts. Becky’s Minnesota Spice is back at the market as an occasional vendor after a year off. Other occasional vendors are Newberry Naturals with goat-milk soap and shampoo bars; Holly Harden with her cookbook, “Good Recipes from Mrs. Sundberg’s Kitchen;” and The Minnesota Food Association with vegetables. Tastefully Simple will be an occasional seller this year.

The market will also feature musical entertainment. Pete Gibson and his band, Rarely Scene, will be starting things off. Other groups include Prairie Anthem, Houdek String Band and others. Visit www.scandiafarmersmarket.com or on Facebook for special events, musicians and guest vendors.