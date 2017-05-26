Schools briefly go into containment

The Forest Lake Area High School and Century Junior High School went into containment status for about half an hour starting at roughly 9:20 a.m. May 26 after school officials were alerted to a social media post of a potentially threatening nature made by a high school student. The Forest Lake Police Department identified and secured the student, about whom no information has been released.

The schools returned to normal operations shortly before 10 a.m. No further information has been released at this time.