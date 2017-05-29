LTFD, tablets among recent Linwood discussion

Amy Doeun

Linwood Reporter

Linwood Township is looking at adding tablets or a similar piece of technology to its arsenal of office equipment. Town Clerk Pam Olson reported to the board that she and other city officials recently sampled some Nextbooks.

“It was a great price (at $75),” she said. “We weren’t impressed with them, honestly, though. They kept dropping the Wi-Fi. I don’t think this quite the tool for us. I don’t think you will be happy with them long term.”

Next, Olson plans to try out a few other tablets to see how they work in the township building.

“I think that it is good to start with the most inexpensive,” Supervisor Mike Halliday said. “Sometimes we start with all the bells and whistles, and then there is no going back.”

Halliday added that the board will have to decide on Google vs. iPad systems and that maybe supervisors didn’t have to have all the same thing.

Olson wanted to know if supervisors planned on taking the tablets with them or if they would stay at Town Hall. Supervisor Bob Millerbernd said he felt they would be of more use if they stayed at the building.

“If they were here, road and bridge could use them; everyone could use them,” he remarked.

Halliday added that they would be a great tool for planning and zoning that could everyone could look at a computer model versus having lots of copies made.

“Is there a value that we want to come under?” Supervisor Tim Peterson asked.

“Ten bucks,” Supervisor Ed Kramer replied with a laugh.

Fire Department

The Linwood Township Fire Department will take part in a couple of training burns in the next few months.

“Training burns are getting fewer and far between when we have houses available to burn, so we are thankful to take part of that,” Fire Chief Darryl Ballman said.

The first training burn will be through Isanti County. Also locally, Concha Brown has donated her house to the Fire Department for a burn.

In other news, Ballman said that health among firefighters is a growing concern,

“Some of the things we are noticing in the fire service is a huge number of heart attacks in firefighters,” he said.

Other issues include stress, dehydration and a recent big increase in cancer. Some experts think this is due to the chemicals used in modern construction that are released into the air during a fire.

Millerbernd said that he has “two laborers that go to the gym to sit in the sauna after work. It is an extremely valuable thing to get the stuff out of you. St. Paul (Fire Department) has one (a sauna). They go in after a fire and they come out and they have white towels and they wipe down and it’s all black, and that stuff is in their pores.”

Perhaps most concerning of all is the increase in firefighter suicides nationwide.

“The stuff they have to deal with on a volunteer basis, it is just not natural,” Ballman said.

“Some of the things they talked about that they deal with (are) mind blowing,” Millerbernd added. “If you don’t have a lot of respect for these firemen, you read these numbers, and it’s amazing what they do. I commend them every time I see them.”

In other business, the township has received funding from the county to build a new recycling center. It will include an overhang, work area and storage area.

“It will go to a more full-time operation,” Supervisor Ed Kramer said. “It‘s got to be done this year.”