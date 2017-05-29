Wargo to offer summer day camps



A variety of day camps for ages Pre-K through grade 7 will offer children the opportunity to explore nature, have fun, and get outside at Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St, Lino Lakes. New offerings this year include Creative Arts Exploration, Outdoor Explorers, and Build, Launch and Explore in addition to the 10 other day camp options.

By utilizing small groups, individual attention is available for each child. Hands-on activities and great resources allow participants to explore the natural world around them. Day camps are held in various Anoka County parks, with diverse offerings in a variety of nature settings.

Camps are coordinated by Wargo Nature Center naturalists, who have years of experience educating and engaging kids. Campers will spend their days safe, happy, engaged, and worn out.

To view a brochure of upcoming camp offerings or to register, visit www.anokacountyparks.com or call Wargo Nature Center at 651-429-8007.