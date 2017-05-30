Coat fund drive gearing up for winter

Hot summer days are just around the corner, but volunteers of the Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund have their minds focused on the cold weather months that will follow.

At its spring meeting on April 26, the organization’s board discussed fundraising plans for its next program of providing winter coats, boots and snow pants to students within the Forest Lake School District 831 boundaries who are in need. A major hurdle for the coming season will be fundraising.

During its 2016 program a total of 204 students received warm winter clothing. The drive resulted in expenditures of just over $11,000. At the spring meeting, board members learned the organization has just under $4,300 on hand and likely will need to raise another $7,000 if needs in 2017 rise to the level of the needs last year.

The coat fund got its start in 1987 with a small drive in Columbus that soon expanded to the entire school district. Today, the coat fund provides warm winter clothing to students in all public, charter and church schools in the district at no charge.

The drive is done in partnership with teachers and staff at schools who identify students in need and work through parents to secure permission for anonymous contributions of needed winter clothing. Since its inception 30 years ago, more than 4,000 students in the school district have received winter clothing donations.

Corey McKinnon, director of community education in District 831, is board president.

“We are optimistic that our 2017 fund drive will be successful and the public will rally to support our efforts,” he said.

In 2016, District 831 staff contributed $3,645 to the coat fund through direct payroll deductions or one-time contributions. A big backer of the drive in 2016 was the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge 344. It contributed $1,748 from a matching funds pancake breakfast at the lodge last fall.

The Masonic Lodge has announced that it will conduct another pancake breakfast fundraiser to support the coat fund on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The coat fund board is slated to meet again this spring to formulate additional fundraising efforts. Civic groups in the Forest Lake area may be contacted and encouraged to support the mission.

Personal and business contributions are always welcome. As a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit, all donations to the Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund Inc. are tax deductible. Donations to the fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 772, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Donations of new winter clothing items are welcome and can be dropped off at the Community Education office at the Central Learning Center in Forest Lake.

For more information about the organization, visit childrensfundforestlakearea.wordpress.com.