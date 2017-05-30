Kendrick named top teacher by Fox 9



Forest Lake Area High School teacher Paul Kendrick received the Fox 9 Top Teacher Award on May 11 during the Emergency Medical Technician class’ skill assessment day. Kendrick has taught the EMT course for about five years, and he also teaches physical education and health.

The Fox 9 Top Teacher Award recognizes nine teachers throughout the state who do a phenomenal job preparing students to be successful not only in the classroom, but also in life. Former Forest Lake School Board Member Joe Grafft, who teaches the EMT courses with Kendrick, nominated him for the award. Grafft, in his nomination, called Kendrick “an exceptional human being.”

“He expects them to go beyond their perceived abilities and encourages them to reach out to others less fortunate,” wrote Graff. “He stresses the following; ‘It’s not about you – It is not about me; It is about the patient!’”

As part of the honor, Kendrick received a $900 check from Royal Credit Union for classroom supplies, a Subway sandwich party for 50 friends, and the Top Teacher Award.