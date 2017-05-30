Raymond “Ray J” J. Babcock

Raymond “Ray J” Babcock, age 88 of Fort Meyers, Florida, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away on March 28, 2017.

Preceded in death by brother, Francis; sister, Katherine Finn.

Survived by wife, Judith; daughters, Susan (Tom) Perry, Jody (Daryl) Babcock Hadisch, Lisa Reeck, Erin (Dean) White, step-sons, Paul and Mark Deal; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; many dear friends.

Ray was in sales and real estate in Forest Lake for many years. He then retired to the Lexington Country Club in Fort Myers where he enjoyed golf and bocce.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7th at Vannelli’s by the Lake, 55 Lake St. S., Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL.

