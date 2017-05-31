Day care rapist gets prison time

A Forest Lake man was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Timothy Gordon Deflorin, 62, was originally charged in late 2015 after allegations surfaced that he had repeatedly raped a young girl who was cared for at his wife’s day care center in the early 2000s.

Deflorin could be eligible for conditional release after five years.

According to court documents, a female in her late teens recalled the abuse after recent happenings triggered repressed memories of the abuse, which reportedly took place in the early 2000s at the day care center run by Deflorin’s wife, Debbie, in the 1500 block of 12th Street Southeast (Debbie Deflorin has since died). The teen told police the abuse, which lasted from when she was 2 years old to her fifth birthday, involved Deflorin taking her to his truck to have sex with her. The teen said that though Deflorin was often angry at others, he was complimentary of her and would buy her presents after abusing her.

Their final sexual encounter was more violent than the others, she recalled, with him sexually assaulting her in a bathroom and then lying on top of her until she blacked out.

The girl’s sister told police that she recalled one instance in which Deflorin pulled her underwear down during a ride in his truck.

Mail theft

Two men were recently charged in connection with claims that they stole numerous items from mailboxes around Forest Lake.

According to court records, James Edward Hagen, 25, of Little Canada, and William Edward Miller, 40, of Pine City, were arrested April 26. Both men were charged with one count each of aiding and abetting mail theft and aiding and abetting fourth-degree property damage.

The afternoon of the 26th, a man reported seeing someone in a Jeep stop at his brother’s mailbox, near the intersection of 202nd Street North and Ingersoll Avenue, and appear to reach toward the mailbox. The man’s brother had reported recent thefts from his mailbox, so the man ran outside to confront the person or persons in the vehicle, at which point the Jeep drove away.

The man allegedly followed the Jeep in his own car and told police he saw the Jeep speeding and driving off the road to pass vehicles. He ultimately saw the Jeep pull into a driveway and then crash through a fence, driving around in some brush before coming back out onto 202nd.

Police were then told by dispatch that a woman near the site where the men went off the road reported that a vehicle had driven through some pine trees, driving within 6 feet of her as she spent time in a turkey blind. Officers were inspecting the area when they received yet another call, this one reporting that someone was hiding behind a garage in the 20400 block of July Avenue. Officers found an abandoned car at the site, and shortly thereafter, Hagen and Miller reportedly emerged from the woods and surrendered themselves.

In the car, officers allegedly found “a large amount” of stolen mail from the north metro, as well as some mail from Wisconsin. Included in the stolen mail were checks, a passport, an employee ID and various papers and correspondence.

Assault

A Forest Lake man was recently charged with third-degree assault after allegedly severely beating a man last fall during an argument.

According to court records, Forest Lake Police first got word of the allegations against Erik Brandon Block, 18, on Sept. 22, 2016. Witnesses told police Block and two others had come to the victim’s home, in the 20900 block of Granada Circle North, after a dispute between the victim and one of Block’s acquaintances. Outside of the man’s home, Block allegedly punched him in the face and then kicked him in the face and stomach for about three minutes. The assault reportedly left the man with a fractured jaw, visual impairment caused by a concussion and damaged teeth that required root canals.

The following are other recent Washington County court cases related to the Forest Lake area:

• David Michael Cline, 47, of St. Paul, was sentenced March 23 for check forgery related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Jacob Ronald Lewis, 30, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, was sentenced March 23 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Marcus Russel Kelly, 21, of Forest Lake, was sentenced March 27 for receiving stolen property.

• Joseph Leander Eggen, 23, of Forest Lake, was charged April 4 with a fifth-degree drug crime and obstructing the legal process.

• Tyler Montana Landers, 21, of Vadnais Heights, was sentenced April 5 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Erica Rose Wylie, 26, of St. Paul, was sentenced April 5 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Troy Anthony Dye, 35, of Circle Pines, was charged April 7 with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Jamiroquai Pierre Dont’e Tyler, 19, of Forest Lake, was charged April 14 with a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Michael Allen Johnson, 25, of White Bear Lake, was sentenced April 17 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Christopher Conrad Palmer, 47, of Forest Lake, was sentenced April 19 for a fifth-degree drug crime with possession of a firearm.

• Brandon Robert Peterson, 37, of Forest Lake, was charged April 26 with a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Alysha Ann Jansma, 26, of Forest Lake, was sentenced April 27 for a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Troy Paris Payton, 20, of Anoka, was sentenced May 10 for first-degree criminal damage to property related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Linda Lorraine Halliburton, 34, of Duluth, was charged May 10 with financial transaction card fraud related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Matthew Jacob Carson, 18, of Forest Lake, was charged May 11 with aiding and abetting receiving stolen property.