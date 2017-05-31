James “Jim” Edmond Banta, devoted husband, loving father, master gardener, and faithful servant of God, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2017, at the age of 80.

A longtime Forest Lake/Wyoming resident, James had been a farmer, materials management consultant, and international entrepreneur. He was a member of Forest Lake Christian Church and served in local ministry and on several Christian Church missions boards throughout his career.

Preceded in death by parents, Edmond and Mildred Banta; stepfather, Everett Glockzin.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyne; daughters, Joy (Bruce) Carlson, Jan (Patrick) Flowers; grandchildren, Seth (Marla) Carlson, Ethan (Natasha) Carlson, Paul (Angela) Flowers, Hannah Flowers; siblings, Niel (Barb) Banta, Carolyn (Al) Quijada, Mary Banta; and first great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral service 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

