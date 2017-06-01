Girls golf sweeps SEC season, boys finish 4th

The SEC champions, from left: Emma Schaffer, Anna Schmidtke, Hannah Kohls, Maddy Messin, Brooke Odland, Maija Tanberg, and head coach Andrea Brischke.

The Forest Lake girls golf team completed another dominating run through the Suburban East Conference, sweeping the victories at eight nine-hole events plus the 18-hole conference final at Oak Glen on May 25.

At the SEC finals, senior Hannah Kohls carded the best score of the day, a 74. Senior Maddy Messin finished second (78), junior Maija Tanberg tied for fifth (84) and sophomore Brooke Odland tied for eighth (86) in the 54-player field. Senior Anna Schmidtke (91) and sophomore Emma Schaffer (94) also placed well inside the top half.

As a team, the Rangers finished with 322 strokes, 32 better than runners-up Woodbury (354).

Throughout the SEC season, the Rangers earned the maximum possible score of 90 – nine points for each of eight regular-season wins, plus 18 for winning the finals. Woodbury placed second (74), followed by Mounds View (54), Stillwater (53), White Bear Lake (52), Cretin Derham-Hall (44), East Ridge (35), Park (30) and Roseville (18). Hannah Kohls carded the best score at the Suburban East Conference finals on May 25. (Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images)

Of the nine total conference matches, the Rangers had the overall medalist in all but one. Messin took the top spot three times, while Kohls and Tanberg won two events each.

For nine-hole average, Messin (39.125), Kohls (39.25) and Tanberg (40.125) were all within the top four in the SEC; only Woodbury’s Aayushi Sarkar (39.75) could compete with the Ranger trio.

Messin, Kohls, Tanberg and Odland made the all-conference team. Schaffer and Schmidtke were honorable mentions.

The Forest Lake boys finished the season in a tie for fourth place with White Bear Lake, after the rival squads both finished with 33 points.

The SEC boys season consisted of five 18-hole matches in the regular season, plus the conference finals at Indian Hills on May 23. Stillwater emerged as the overall champions with 52 points.

The Ranger scores were closely packed at finals, as they have been for most of the season. Senior Derek Odland led the way (78), followed by junior Quinn Massey (80), junior Ben Muntifering (80), senior Derek Hunt (81), senior Nick Morgen (81) and junior Will Ihlenfeldt (86). Quinn Massey (left) and Ben Muntifering were named to the boys all-conference team. (Submitted photo)

The 16 players with the best average scores were named to the all-conference team; Massey (76.75) and Muntifering (77.75) were among this group. The top player on the season was Stillwater’s Parker Anderson (72.0).

Three Rangers earned honorable mention status: Odland (78.75), Ihlenfeldt (78.75) and Morgen (80.0).

Both Ranger squads will travel north to Hinckley’s Grand National course for the Section 7AAA championship, where team and individual berths to the state championship will be on the line. The opening round will be played June 1, with the finals following on June 3.