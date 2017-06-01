Girls track wins Suburban East Conference

Photo by Rachel Brisbois

The Forest Lake girls track team won the Suburban East Conference championship meet at East Ridge May 23 and 25, finishing the two-day event with 190 points to edge four-time defending champions Mounds View (183).

Behind the two main contenders were White Bear Lake (150.5), Stillwater (116.5), East Ridge (108), Roseville (101), Cretin-Derham Hall (77), Woodbury (61) and Park (eight).

Forest Lake scored points in 16 of the 18 events. The Rangers made a big splash on the first evening, picking up 30 points in the 3200 when senior Amanda Forliti (11:29.14), sophomore Regan Duffy (11:29.67) and junior Caroline Schoessow (11:34.15) swept the top three places.

The distance team made more gains on the second day. Forliti picked up another win in the 1600 (5:20.37), with Duffy (fourth, 5:25.18) and seventh-grader Ava Wilson (fifth, 5:26.39) close behind. In the 800, eighth-grader Amelea Hauer finished fifth (2:22.68) and seventh-grader Ava Wilson placed sixth (2:23.20).

The 4×800 relay team (Hauer, Stang, Schoessow and junior Kenzie Rugland) finished a close second (9:54.37), only 16 hundredths of a second behind White Bear.

The Rangers scored a victory in the 4×100 relay, when juniors Alica Schurrer and Jenna Parent and sophomores Sofia Dodge and Maddy Dolby covered their lap in 50.07, five hundredths of a second ahead of Woodbury.

The relay winners added many more points to the Ranger total in other events: Dolby in the 100 (second, 13.08) and 200 (second, 26.42), Parent in the pole vault (third, 10-6) and 100 (ninth, 13.41), Dodge in the 200 (fourth, 26.59), pole vault (fifth, 10-6) and long jump (16-5), and Schurrer in the 100 (eighth, 13.39).

Senior Allison Bartlett and junior Chloe Foster scored in four events. The pair combined with Stang and Hauer to place seventh in the 4×400 (4:15.17). Bartlett picked up points in the triple jump (sixth, 33-10.75), 100 hurdles (sixth, 16.56) 400 (eighth, 1:03.31). Foster placed in the 100 hurdles (third, 15.95), 300 hurdles (fifth, 46.07) and high jump (seventh, 4-10).

Sophomore Jennifer Valley placed third in both the long jump (16-7.5) and triple jump (34-9.25). Senior Caroline Hansen finished seventh in the triple jump (33-9), and anchored the 4×200 team to eighth place (1:55.75, with eighth-grader McKenna Andrews and sophomores Autumn Erickson and Taylor Ritchot).

The boys team finished sixth with 86.5. Mounds View took the title with 187.

Sophomore Charlie Babcock ran two personal-record times, placing second in the 3200 (9:41.23) and seventh in the 1600 (4:30.97).

Ranger quartets finished third in the 4×200 (sophomore Ian Asperheim, senior Remy Brisbois, junior Eli Dodge, sophomore Corvell Wolter, 1:30.81) and 4×400 (Asperheim, senior Dylan Windingstad, sophomore Matthew Schoessow, sophomore Logan Moore, 3:28.78).

Windingstad finished fourth in the 400 (51.15); Wolter made the same finish in the 200 (22.90).

Juniors Adam Stenning and Will Valentin and freshmen Austin Sievers and Jacob Dochniak finished fourth in the 4×800 (8:35.81).

Junior Max Carlson finished fifth in the shot put (46-9.5) and sixth in the discus (134-2).

Other scoring finishes were achieved by sophomore Mason Vanvleet in the high jump (fifth, 5-8), Brisbois in the 100 (sixth, 11.58), sophomore Keanu Zurita in the 110 hurdles (sixth, 16.24) and 300 hurdles (seventh, 41.82), junior Chase Carlson in the pole vault (eighth, 11-6) and Hunter Nolan in the discus (eighth, 134-2).

The Rangers competed in the preliminary rounds of the Section 7AA meet at Cambridge-Isanti on May 31 and will contest the finals on June 3. The top two finishers in each event will move on to the Class AA state meet.