Lake Fest to focus on familiar favorites

The Wyoming Elementary Wildcats were the 2016 build-a-boat winners and look to recapture the prize again this year.

With six years under their belt, Lake Fest committee members have a pretty good grasp on what works well and what community members enjoy. With that in mind, the committee decided to stick to the basics and provide a festival with a focus on familiarity.

“With this committee, everyone knows their job,” event organizer Linda Madsen said. “We might change a thing or two, but we don’t revamp the entire thing. The first year we spent hours and hours working out the specifics, but now it kind of has its own rhythm and we just know what works.”

The event kicks off on June 2 with a pops concert at Forest Lake High School featuring student musicians from 7 to 9 p.m. followed by the film “The Secret Life of Pets” at Lakeside Park at dusk. The movie event usually boasts about 500 guests.

June 3 is the big Lake Fest community day with shuttle service from the Central Learning Center and the Forest Lake Elementary parking lot to Lakeside Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day kicks off with the Johnson/Turner Calorie Burner 5k run and walk check-in beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast in the park will be served from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Other events on June 3 include the elementary school build-a-boat challenge judging and showcase, arts in the park craft fair, Dance Factory dance performance at 10:30 a.m., and the FLAHS jazz band at 11 a.m. Pete the Cat will hand out books to children from 11 a.m. to noon and the Pleasant Valley Cloggers will perform at 11:45, followed immediately by the Forest Lake Area Schools Lil’ Dancers.

“Our high school dance team teaches a group of young students a dance routine, and they perform it at Lake Fest,” Madsen said. “It’s always nice to see that next generation of up-and-coming dancers that could eventually be a part of our high school team.”

June 4 is the first of a summer-long series of Sunday worship services at Lakeside Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Hosanna Lutheran Church. The Forest Lake Masons will also host a pancake breakfast to benefit the Dragon Divas breast cancer survivor group from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 119 Eighth Ave. SE.

“On Monday, June 5, we will have the district hall of fame induction as well as the high school academic awards night presentation,” Madsen said. “There are 180 students receiving awards this year.”

Although the hall of fame inductees will be awarded June 5, a good time to meet and greet them will be June 6 at 6 p.m. where there will be a reception at Forest Hills Golf Course.

“One June 7, we will host the mini powwow event featuring our Indian education students,” Madsen said. “This is the fourth year that we have scheduled it, and it has been rained out every time, so we have our fingers crossed this year for good weather.”

The powwow will take place at the Central Learning Center in case of poor weather.

June 8 will feature a family bike ride starting at Forest Lake Cycle and Skate at 6 p.m., and the Forest Lake Area High School graduation is set for June 9 at 7 p.m.

“We have a new and unique way to cap off Lake Fest this year, as we have moved the annual power boat races to the last day of our event,” Madsen said. “The races have taken place at Lakeside Memorial Park for years, but they have never coincided with Lake Fest before.”

The Twin Cities Power Boat Racing event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. June 10 and 11.