Lois J. Bowman, age 87 of Forest Lake, MN passed away May 31, 2017.

Preceded in death by first husband, Thomas A. Haugen; second husband, Warren Bowman; parents, Betsey and William Carlson; siblings, Bernice, Elodis, Kermit, Virgil and Lawrence; great-granddaughter, Esme Freeman.

Survived by children, David, Mick, John, Nancy and Diane; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Memorial service Wednesday, June 7th, 11 a.m. at Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave. South, Mpls. Reception to follow service.