Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on June 14, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the Conditional Use Permit Amendment application to replace an existing cement silo with a 70 foot tall cement silo at 1621 11th Avenue SW, in the City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota. The applicant is Knife River North Central, whose main office is located at 4787 Shadow Wood Drive NE, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Dated this 25th day of May, 2017

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

June 1, 2017

694972