Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 31, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,428.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michelle M Krenn, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: July 31, 2012 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3899481

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: April 14, 2015

Recorded: June 09, 2015

Document Number: 4028924

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: January 27, 2014

Recorded: February 10, 2014 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3979700

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: September 10, 2014

Recorded: September 18, 2014 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4001026

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100011300163560351

Lender or Broker:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 6059 48th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128-1935

Tax Parcel ID Number:

07.029.21.22.0065

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13), and Fourteen (14) except the West Ten (10) feet thereof, Block Eight (8) in Furlongs Second Addition and Rearrangement of Block 3 Furlong and Block A Pullman

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $106,115.87

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 02, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 04, 2017, or the next business day if December 04, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: April 20, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035202F02

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 02, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: April 27, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035202F02

