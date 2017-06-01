Rangers 3rd at synchro state meet

Photos by Stuart Groskreutz.

The Forest Lake synchronized swimming team competed in the state championship meet at the University of Minnesota on May 25 and 26, earning a third-place finish.

The Rangers earned many high finishes in the various competitions held over the two days, including two state championships. In the showpiece competition, the extended team division, the Ranger “Kung Fu” routine (Brecken Carr, Kenzie Klein, Fallon Olson, Megan Palmer, Michelle Perkins, Mika Peterson, Paige Thurnbeck and Lacey Wedell) placed third overall with 65.582 points. A second Ranger show, performed by Lydia Bergeron, Bridget Beynon, Meghan Ihfe, Lacresia Meyer, Emily Ostercamp, Amanda Pothen, Dani Sardeson and Moriah Ulbricht, placed seventh (62.135). Perennial champions Wayzata won the division with 68.097.

In the long team division, a Ranger group finished second (62.713). That routine included Ella Anderson, Lindsey Biebl, Jane Burk, Elizabeth Campbell, Tessa Crohn, Mckinley Leavitt, Bridget Olson and Alise Ostercamp.

The high finish in the long division means that the returning Rangers from that group will have to challenge themselves in the extended division next year.

Ranger teams finished third and 12th in the short division.

The top result of the day came in the extended trio division. Klein, Olson and Peterson claimed the state title by the slimmest of margins: The Rangers just edged runners-up St. Louis Park 65.401 to 65.397. A second Ranger trio (Carr, Palmer and Perkins) finished sixth (63.311).

The long trio of Ella Anderson, Bridget Olson and Burk also secured a state title (63.075). Beynon, Bieble and Ihfe combined to take eighth in the division.

Paige Anderson, Elizabeth Hengtes and Leavitt placed fourth in short trio. Malissa Ball, Cora Martinez and Ellie Thiele finished eighth.

Soloists Pothen and Sardeson placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the extended division. Bergeron placed eighth in long solo. Paige Anderson finished fifth in short solo.

In extended duets, Olson and Peterson finished fifth, while Thurnbeck and Wedell placed 10th.

Klein and Perkins were the state runners-up in long duet. Carr and Palmer placed seventh.

In short duet, Ariel Ball and Amelia Janisch finished fifth. Alessandra Hale and Sierra Nutter placed seventh.

In the figures competition, Fallon Olson placed seventh out of 264 entrants (64.389). Other high-placing Rangers included Pothen (15th), Sardeson (16th), Klein (18th), Peterson (24th), Thurnbeck (27th), Perkins (28th) and Carr (35th).

Bridget Olson and Klein were named All-State.