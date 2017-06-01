Tennis: Stumne places 4th in sections

Carter Stumne hits a return during his Section 7AA semifinal match at Elk River on May 25.

The Forest Lake boys tennis season concluded at the Section 7AA individual tournament at Elk River last week.

Carter Stumne earned the top Ranger finish, placing fourth in singles.

The senior was seeded No. 4 in the bracket, which earned him a first-round bye. Stumne swept through his second- and third-round opposition on May 22, turning aside Blaine’s Logan James 6-1, 6-4, and then beating No. 5 Willy Kron (Andover) 6-1, 6-2.

“I was supposed to win the first two matches, but I knew the second match was supposed to be a tough match,” Stumne said. “The first day, I was thinking, ‘Just get through what I need to.’ After that, I’m the underdog, so anything beyond that would be icing on the cake.”

In an unseeded first-round match, Forest Lake junior Max Kelley defeated Alex Sweeney (St. Francis) 7-5, 6-4, before being eliminated by an eventual state qualifier, No. 2 Thomas Gillach (Chisago Lakes) 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, sophomore Joe Nolan and freshman Harry Wohlberg beat the Blaine duo of Reid Patterson and Jared Paquin 6-2, 6-1. In round two, Nolan and Wohlberg were swept away 6-0, 6-0 by Ian Pallin and Matteo Garzini of Grand Rapids, who would go on to win the doubles tournament.

Junior Logan Olson and freshman Gunnar Green also entered the doubles tournament, losing in the first round to Aron Johnson and Drew Hanson (Chisago Lakes) 7-6, 6-3.

Green and Wohlberg had played in the singles ladder during the regular season. Head coach Violet Shortly has been impressed with the play of the two freshmen and entered them in doubles to get them some sectional tournament experience.

“I asked Logan who he wanted to play with in sections, and he picked Gunnar,” Shortly said. “Harry and Joe are two guys with great hands,

they have so much potential. I could see them being a top doubles team.”

Most of the 2016 varsity lineup graduated, meaning the Rangers fielded an inexperienced team in 2017. The Rangers won only one team match. Stumne, the one player with extensive varsity experience, naturally assumed the role of captain and leader.

“The whole team has really improved,” Stumne said. “We played some really good teams towards the end of the year and we competed against them. Every day we were getting better. (The younger players) wanted to hit and wanted to get better.”

Shortly ordered the season around Stumne’s needs, scheduling difficult weekend tournaments to get the senior ready for high-level play at sections.

“I played a pretty tough tournament schedule for Carter, and I was grooming him to get to (sectionals),” Shortly said. “We played teams who were top-10 in the state.

The top four players returned to Elk River on May 25 for the sectional semifinals.

Stumne was matched with No. 1 Elliot Schnedier (Duluth East). Stumne won the first game, but dropped each of the next 11, eventually losing 6-1, 6-1.

In the third-place match against No. 3 Sam Skoglund (Anoka), Stumne worked a 5-3 lead in the first set, but Skoglund stormed back to take it 7-5. Skoglund rolled through the second set, winning 6-2.

“(Against Schneider) I went away from my game, I let him dictate most of the points, which I shouldn’t have,” Stumne said. “(Against Skoglund), I had a rhythm going, and nerves got to me when I was up 5-3.”

Although his Ranger career is over, Stumne will not take any breaks – he will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, in the fall, and has high hopes of making the Blugold tennis squad.

“I’m in contact with the coach, so I have a decent chance to make the team if I practice a lot,” Stumne said. “I have to keep working; the season’s not done.”