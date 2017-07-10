Crafting a home for the arts

Photo by Jason DeMoe

Natalie Harrer, Matthew Anderson, and their kids Aayden and Jaxon are eager to open their new Glazing Memories Art Studio in Forest Lake next to St. Croix Cleaners.

When Natalie Harrer and Matthew Anderson find a problem, they work to create a solution. Such was the case with their ideas about a shortage of family-friendly, artistically driven activities and entertainment around the Forest Lake area.

“We just noticed that we were having to travel to find cost-effective family stuff to do,” Harrer said. “We wanted to bring something fun and creative to this area.”

The two rented a space at 341 12th St. next to St. Croix Cleaners, and Glazing Memories was born. Glazing Memories, slated to open sometime in mid-July, will offer pottery glazing, canvas painting, string art and board art.

“With the pottery, people can come in and pick a piece from a large variety that we will have to choose from including dinnerware, home decor and figurines,” Harrer said. “They will then choose from a large number of colors of glaze and paint it on their piece. When they are done, we will put it in the kiln and fire it for them.”

As the kiln firing process takes some time, patrons will leave their glazed pieces with Harrer and Anderson and will receive a phone call when it is complete. Depending on how busy the shop is at the time, the turnaround could be several days or up to two weeks.

“Cost effectiveness was a huge part of why we wanted to do this,” Harrer said. “You pay an $8 studio fee and then you pay for your piece of pottery. Pottery prices start at only $5.”

Anderson said that the expected clientele for the new art studio is really limitless.

“I could see a father and daughter coming in or we could host a senior night or a family night or even a date night,” he said. “This kind of things works for all different kinds of people and so the possibilities are really endless.”

Glazing Memories will allow large groups to rent the entire space for private glazing parties. They have enough room for 54 total guests at one time. They also have a smaller space designed for parties of up to 14.

“We can do everything from birthday parties to corporate team building events to a girl’s night out,” Harrer said.

Although they have yet to officially open their doors, Harrer and Anderson are already looking at future possibilities to grow the business.

“Eventually, once we get settled in, we might look at hosting some on-site events where we would bring pieces to places like senior living centers,” Anderson said. “We would come to them with all the supplies and they could glaze the pottery and then we would take it back and fire it in the kiln and return it to them when it’s finished.”

Glazing Memories can be reached at 651-982-2866. Harrer and Anderson expect business hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Glazing Memories will also be open additional hours for private parties by appointment. For more information, visit www.glazingmemoriesartstudio.com or search for Glazing Memories Art Studio on Facebook.