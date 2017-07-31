A nearly forgotten burial ground

Photos by Derrick Knutson

Loren Magnison checks out the sign he and Ron Hult created to mark the site of the North Branch Poor Farm cemetery.

There’s a cemetery in North Branch that isn’t visited often. It’s tucked away about 200 feet northwest of the Harder Avenue and Heritage Lane intersection. It’s a simple resting place for people who ended their lives as paupers.

Lifelong North Branch resident Loren Magnison is the volunteer caretaker of the grounds; he mows the grass when it gets long, makes sure the 20 headstones stay standing, and he, with the help of Ron Hult, created a sign for the entrance to the area that reads “Poor Farm Cemetery.”

“I’ve been taking care of it since Ecumen moved out of here, which was 2010, I think,” Magnison said.

According to information from findagrave.com: “This is the second Chisago County Poor Farm, established about 1885, two miles east of North Branch. During the first 20 years of operating, its deceased were interred at the original Poor Farm location, known as the Sunrise Poor Farm or Potter’s Field. Starting sometimes around 1905, internments began at the North Branch Poor Farm Cemetery.”

The site goes on to explain that county poor farms held the destitute, indigent and elderly. The residents lived a minimal existence, and the able-bodied individuals worked county-owned land and farmed crops to help provide their own sustenance.

Starting in 1937, there were no more burials at the North Branch location. During the 1950s, the name of the county operation changed to the Green Acres Country Care Facility, and it was relabeled as a nursing home. The cemetery was under its purview. The original building was replaced in the 1970s, and by the early 2000s the Ecumen care facility on the west side of town was built, the existing residents were related, and the old site was abandoned and eventually demolished. Now the area is a residential neighborhood, sans the cemetery. Magnison said the grave of Ingred Norell still occasionally receives flowers.

Magnison, Hult and his wife, Nan, among a few others, work to keep the memory of those who reside in the cemetery alive. Not much is known about the 20 persons who have headstones at the North Branch cemetery — who died between 1905 and 1911 — the five others who are buried without markers there, and those who are buried at the Sunrise Poor Farm cemetery, which only has a sign to note its location.

Nan said sometimes she reads the names on the headstones and from the information listed on the Find A Grave site and finds herself wondering who these people were and how they ended up living such meager existences toward the ends of their lives.

“A lot of people don’t even know the cemetery is there,” Nan said. “It would be nice if there could be a commemoration of these people’s lives, other than just small headstones.”

“I don’t really know anything about it,” he said. “(Whoever puts the flowers there) come and go.”

Magnison said he’ll continue to take care of the cemetery grounds until he can’t. When he thinks about the respect these nearly bygone people are deserved by having their burial site kept up, he said it’s just “common sense.”

“If you got buried here, you had nothing,” he said. “You hadn’t a thing in your pocket, because if you had any relative or anything, you would have been buried in North Branch because that cemetery was started 40 years before this was started.”