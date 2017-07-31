Fairview awards scholars



Each year, the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization sponsors $1,000 scholarships for 23 academically outstanding local students interested in pursuing health care careers.

On June 13, the organization honored its 2017 scholarship recipients at an annual awards program. This is the 55th year the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization, previously the Fairview Lakes Auxiliary, has supported local students through these scholarships.

“We raise money throughout the year for scholarships, so it’s wonderful to meet such accomplished and deserving students,” Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization president Linda Peterson said in a press release. “It makes me confident that our future health care will be in good hands.”

This year’s winners were selected from more than 106 applicants and were chosen based on scholarship, need, and health care-related experience.

Scholarship recipients included high school students, traditional college students, and adult college students, including those enrolled in medical school and pursuing advanced nurse practitioner degrees.

Among the winners were 11 area college students who have received the scholarship in previous years, five Fairview Lakes employees or their family members, three former student volunteers at Fairview Lakes, and the granddaughter of a 1978 scholarship recipient.