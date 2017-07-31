Maria Elena Martin

Maria E. Martin, age 53 of Forest Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, July 29, 2017.

She was a loving wife and teacher who will be deeply missed by many.

Maria is preceded in death by father, John; aunt, Lena.

She is survived by her husband, Danny; mother, Annie; brother, John; nephews, Anthony, Dominic; beloved aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Joni and Friends, PO Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation