Fairview Health Services offers free local sports physicals

This summer, Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care and Fairview Clinics are offering free local sports physicals to student athletes to make sure they can safely participate in physical activity. The Minnesota State High School League requires a qualifying or pre-participation exam for each student prior to playing a high school sport. Student athletes must complete a PPE once every three years of participation, according to MSHSL guidelines.

Sports physicals screen for life-threatening conditions or conditions that may cause student athletes to experience injury or illness down the road. The exam involves an extensive health questionnaire, a vision test and basic health information such as blood pressure, height, and weight. All of Fairview’s sports physicals are designed to meet Minnesota State High School League qualifications.

Fairview will offer free sports physicals at Fairview Clinic locations in North Branch July 17 from 5-7 p.m., Rush City July 24 from 5-7 p.m., Pine City July 25 from 5-7 p.m., Wyoming Aug. 3 from 4-7 p.m., and Chisago City Aug. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

To register or view a complete list of free physical events, visit fairview.org/sportsphysicals4kids or call 1-800-824-1953.